Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.37-$3.44 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.85 billion-$6.91 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.87 billion. Palo Alto Networks also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.37-3.44 EPS.

Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $2.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $156.56. 7,659,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,729,626. Palo Alto Networks has a fifty-two week low of $140.07 and a fifty-two week high of $213.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $162.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.51. The company has a market cap of $47.03 billion, a PE ratio of -172.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.12.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 42.61% and a negative net margin of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PANW shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, October 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $226.67 to $233.33 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI restated an outperform rating and set a $207.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $230.34.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 16,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.68, for a total value of $2,700,813.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 649,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,726,545.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 237 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.09, for a total value of $134,400.33. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,503.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 16,602 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.68, for a total value of $2,700,813.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 649,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,726,545.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 190,000 shares of company stock worth $37,743,816 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 45.0% during the third quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 612 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

