Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at BTIG Research

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by BTIG Research to $9.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
PASG has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Passage Bio from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Passage Bio from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of Passage Bio from $34.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $11.57.
Shares of NASDAQ PASG opened at $1.41 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.86. Passage Bio has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $8.48.
Passage Bio
Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for central nervous system diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin (GRN) and gene encoding progranulin (PGRN) for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.
