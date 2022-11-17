PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stake Trimmed by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,570 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,754 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $7,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in PayPal by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in PayPal by 272.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in PayPal by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on PayPal from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on PayPal from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on PayPal from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on PayPal from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.02.

Shares of PYPL traded down $1.06 on Thursday, reaching $85.98. 355,450 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,528,843. The firm has a market cap of $98.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $213.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.03.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

