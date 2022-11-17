PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

PCTEL Stock Performance

Shares of PCTI stock opened at $4.57 on Friday. PCTEL has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $6.07. The stock has a market cap of $85.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.18 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.66 and its 200-day moving average is $4.53.

Get PCTEL alerts:

PCTEL Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. PCTEL’s dividend payout ratio is 366.73%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About PCTEL

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of PCTEL by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 148,161 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PCTEL by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 763,428 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PCTEL by 1.0% in the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 247,325 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in PCTEL by 3.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,607 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in PCTEL by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.05% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PCTEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCTEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.