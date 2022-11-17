PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.
PCTEL Stock Performance
Shares of PCTI stock opened at $4.57 on Friday. PCTEL has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $6.07. The stock has a market cap of $85.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.18 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.66 and its 200-day moving average is $4.53.
PCTEL Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. PCTEL’s dividend payout ratio is 366.73%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About PCTEL
PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.
