Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) PT Raised to $48.00

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) had its price target raised by research analysts at Hovde Group to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Hovde Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.19% from the stock’s previous close.

PGC has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ PGC traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.96. 36,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,740. The company has a market cap of $734.04 million, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a twelve month low of $27.71 and a twelve month high of $42.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.54.

In related news, CAO Francesco S. Rossi sold 1,200 shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $47,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,036 shares in the company, valued at $80,931. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 35.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 7,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 2.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 97,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 20.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 87,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 14,799 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 16,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

