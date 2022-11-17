Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Shares Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,305,022 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,017,022 shares during the period. Pembina Pipeline makes up approximately 0.8% of Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.96% of Pembina Pipeline worth $187,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 27.9% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,410 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. 54.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.14.

Pembina Pipeline Trading Down 1.5 %

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

NYSE PBA traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.81. 4,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,676. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.80. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1-year low of $28.89 and a 1-year high of $42.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.69.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.81%.

Pembina Pipeline Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

