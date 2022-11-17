PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Major Shareholder Sells $22,260.00 in Stock

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) major shareholder Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total value of $22,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,650,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,926,761.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Boaz Energy Ii, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 16th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,800 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.41, for a total value of $28,158.00.

On Monday, November 14th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 4,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.48, for a total value of $29,920.00.

On Friday, November 11th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,600 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $27,036.00.

On Monday, November 7th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 6,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total value of $45,420.00.

On Friday, November 4th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total value of $22,710.00.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total value of $22,350.00.

On Monday, October 31st, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 6,700 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total value of $50,451.00.

On Friday, October 28th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 4,300 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $32,594.00.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 5,200 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.65, for a total value of $39,780.00.

On Monday, October 24th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 7,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total value of $51,660.00.

PermRock Royalty Trust Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE PRT opened at $7.42 on Thursday. PermRock Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.37 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.36. The firm has a market cap of $90.30 million, a PE ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.27.

PermRock Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

PermRock Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. PermRock Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 86.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0934 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This is a positive change from PermRock Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PermRock Royalty Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRT. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in PermRock Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in PermRock Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in PermRock Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000.

PermRock Royalty Trust Company Profile

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in Permian Basin, Texas. Its underlying properties comprising 22,997 net acres, which include 2,434 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Hockley and Terry counties, Texas; 1,667 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Terry and Cochran counties, Texas; 14,727 net acres on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin in Glasscock, Schleicher, Stonewall, and Coke counties, Texas; and 4,169 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Ward, Crane, Terry, and Ector counties, Texas.

Featured Stories

