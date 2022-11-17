Personal Group (LON:PGH) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $232.17

Personal Group Holdings Plc (LON:PGH – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 232.17 ($2.73) and traded as low as GBX 184 ($2.16). Personal Group shares last traded at GBX 184 ($2.16), with a volume of 4,666 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,010 ($11.87) target price on shares of Personal Group in a research report on Thursday, September 1st.

Get Personal Group alerts:

Personal Group Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 187.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 231.83. The stock has a market cap of £57.89 million and a P/E ratio of 3,705.20.

Personal Group Announces Dividend

About Personal Group

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th were paid a GBX 5.30 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Personal Group’s dividend payout ratio is 212.00%.

(Get Rating)

Personal Group Holdings Plc provides short-term accident and health insurance services, SaaS products, and salary sacrifice technology products in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Affordable Insurance, Other Owned Benefits, Benefits and Platform, and Pay and Reward segments. It offers insurance products, including hospital plans, convalescence plans, and death benefit plans; and consultancy and software solutions on pay and reward services, as well as a suite of cloud-based Saas tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Personal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.