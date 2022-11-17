PG&E (PCG) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for PG&E (NYSE: PCG):

11/11/2022 – PG&E had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $12.50 to $14.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – PG&E had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $17.00 to $18.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – PG&E had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $16.00 to $17.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – PG&E had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $14.00 to $19.00.

10/21/2022 – PG&E had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $12.50. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/19/2022 – PG&E had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $19.00 to $17.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – PG&E is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/7/2022 – PG&E had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $19.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/29/2022 – PG&E had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $15.00 to $16.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

PG&E Stock Down 0.7 %

PCG stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.62. The stock had a trading volume of 297,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,057,498. The firm has a market cap of $36.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.30. PG&E Co. has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $15.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 83,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $1,083,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 704,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,154,431. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other PG&E news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 35,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total value of $516,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 307,743,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,545,372,824.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 83,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $1,083,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 704,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,154,431. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,083,330 shares of company stock valued at $995,783,290 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PG&E

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PG&E by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in PG&E by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in PG&E by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 24,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in PG&E by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its position in PG&E by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 5,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

