Phillips 66 (PSX) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) recently:

11/16/2022 – Phillips 66 had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. to $123.00.

11/15/2022 – Phillips 66 had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc. to $115.00.

11/10/2022 – Phillips 66 had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $120.00 to $125.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/10/2022 – Phillips 66 had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $119.00 to $131.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/10/2022 – Phillips 66 had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $115.00 to $130.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/9/2022 – Phillips 66 had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $116.00 to $155.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/7/2022 – Phillips 66 had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $115.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/3/2022 – Phillips 66 had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $123.00 to $134.00.

10/19/2022 – Phillips 66 is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Phillips 66 is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/6/2022 – Phillips 66 had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $113.00 to $116.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/21/2022 – Phillips 66 had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $119.00 to $123.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/20/2022 – Phillips 66 had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. to $96.00.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of PSX stock traded up $2.05 on Thursday, reaching $109.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,433,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,965,507. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.02. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $67.08 and a 1 year high of $113.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $51.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.44.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $1.64. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 32.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 19.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.75%.

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total value of $66,408.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,625.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 29,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 4,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 376,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,418,000 after buying an additional 33,410 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Stories

