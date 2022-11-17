Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ PIRS opened at $1.01 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.13 and its 200-day moving average is $1.57. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $4.08.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 121.78% and a negative return on equity of 75.31%. The company had revenue of $5.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 9,665.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 21,360 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

