Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
NASDAQ PIRS opened at $1.01 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.13 and its 200-day moving average is $1.57. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $4.08.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 121.78% and a negative return on equity of 75.31%. The company had revenue of $5.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Pieris Pharmaceuticals
Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.
