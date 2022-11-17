Pinnacle Holdings LLC Acquires 1,523 Shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Hess Midstream comprises about 1.1% of Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Pinnacle Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Hess Midstream worth $2,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Hess Midstream during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Hess Midstream by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Hess Midstream by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Hess Midstream in the first quarter valued at about $244,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HESM traded down $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $28.08. 19,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,998. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.64. Hess Midstream LP has a 1-year low of $23.35 and a 1-year high of $35.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.00.

Hess Midstream ( NYSE:HESM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $334.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.34 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Hess Midstream LP will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd were given a $0.5627 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.02%. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.84%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Hess Midstream from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

