Pinnacle Holdings LLC Buys 141 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,636 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up 1.5% of Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. KerberRose Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the second quarter worth $303,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 50.4% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 436,566 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $107,779,000 after purchasing an additional 146,277 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the second quarter worth $140,000. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 3.5% in the second quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 28,402 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $7,012,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 6.6% in the second quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Price Performance

McDonald’s stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $272.87. 45,322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,490,909. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $254.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.39. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $281.67.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 69.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Stephens started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $259.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.30.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Articles

