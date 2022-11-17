Pinnacle Holdings LLC Buys 149 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,988 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 393.5% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 15,566 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 12,412 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the second quarter worth about $70,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 23.8% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,237 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its stake in Salesforce by 97.2% in the second quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 40,882 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,747,000 after acquiring an additional 20,156 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in Salesforce by 0.6% in the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 412,675 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $68,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares during the period. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRM. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Salesforce from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $207.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.29.

CRM traded down $4.31 on Thursday, reaching $150.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,117,339. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $152.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $150.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 277.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.12. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.04 and a fifty-two week high of $309.90.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Salesforce news, COO Brian Millham sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $52,722.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,122,070.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Brian Millham sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $52,722.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,122,070.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total value of $144,320.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,846,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 120,231 shares of company stock worth $19,103,070. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

