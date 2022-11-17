Pinnacle Holdings LLC Buys 748 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,662 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AIA Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $190,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,658,070 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,485,000 after acquiring an additional 14,738 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 230.7% during the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 46,166 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 32,205 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 939,089 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $14,434,000 after acquiring an additional 24,490 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 272.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 259,188 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after buying an additional 189,556 shares in the last quarter. 61.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on CLF shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.30 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.42.

Shares of NYSE:CLF traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.94. The company had a trading volume of 171,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,531,186. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 2.18. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.82 and a 12 month high of $34.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The mining company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 10.48%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

