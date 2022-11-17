Pinnacle Holdings LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,628 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Argan worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Argan in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Argan in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Argan in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Argan in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Argan in the 1st quarter valued at $273,000. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Argan from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Argan in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Argan from €104.00 ($107.22) to €87.00 ($89.69) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd.

Argan Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE AGX traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.61. 973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,037. Argan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.26 and a 52 week high of $44.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.27 million, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.90.

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The construction company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. Argan had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $118.11 million for the quarter.

Argan Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. Argan’s payout ratio is 58.14%.

Argan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

See Also

