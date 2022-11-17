Pinnacle Holdings LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,900 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DB. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 1st quarter valued at $122,544,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2,958.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,956,659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,677,000 after acquiring an additional 8,663,795 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,052,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $898,813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166,479 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,843,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,183,979 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,923,000 after purchasing an additional 890,018 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €15.00 ($15.46) to €14.00 ($14.43) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €11.00 ($11.34) to €11.50 ($11.86) in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €11.00 ($11.34) to €11.50 ($11.86) in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €10.00 ($10.31) to €10.50 ($10.82) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.96.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Shares of NYSE DB traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.44. 63,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,870,991. The firm has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.41. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $16.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

