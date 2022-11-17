Pinnacle Holdings LLC Has $1.32 Million Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,959 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 3.8% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,766 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NIKE from $129.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Argus lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on NIKE from $128.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. KeyCorp started coverage on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.96.

NYSE:NKE traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $103.95. 259,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,263,539. The company has a market capitalization of $163.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.68. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $177.75.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.56%.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,632,926.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

