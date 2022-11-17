Pinnacle Holdings LLC Has $645,000 Stock Holdings in Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its position in Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) by 49.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 54,313 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings in Superior Industries International were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Superior Industries International by 35.0% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 484,340 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 125,573 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Superior Industries International by 100.0% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 28,220 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Superior Industries International by 77.4% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 235,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 102,931 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Superior Industries International by 55.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,535 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 17,657 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Superior Industries International during the first quarter worth about $52,000. 46.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Superior Industries International alerts:

Superior Industries International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SUP remained flat at $4.88 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 830 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,554. Superior Industries International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.88 and a 12 month high of $6.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.85 and its 200-day moving average is $4.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at Superior Industries International

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SUP shares. Barrington Research reduced their price target on Superior Industries International from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Superior Industries International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In other news, insider Kevin Martin Burke sold 17,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total transaction of $74,088.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,635 shares in the company, valued at $238,674.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kevin Martin Burke sold 17,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total value of $74,088.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,635 shares in the company, valued at $238,674.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 92,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $313,582.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,074,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,851,715.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

About Superior Industries International

(Get Rating)

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. The company supplies aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Industries International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Industries International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.