Pinnacle Holdings LLC Invests $81,000 in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 461 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $6.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $208.14. 114,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,773,851. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $263.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $193.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.35.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.18. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $237.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $247.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.