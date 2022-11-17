Pinnacle Holdings LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,903 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter valued at $66,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, RGT Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter worth about $78,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SLYV traded down $0.87 on Thursday, hitting $77.10. 957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,162. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.91 and a 200-day moving average of $75.20. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.84 and a fifty-two week high of $89.51.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

