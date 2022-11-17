Wolfe Research Upgrades Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) to “Peer Perform”

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.92.

NYSE PNW opened at $73.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.40. Pinnacle West Capital has a 1 year low of $59.03 and a 1 year high of $80.51.

In related news, Director Kathryn L. Munro sold 2,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $190,011.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,698.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 5.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 28.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 19.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 19.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

