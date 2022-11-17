Piper Sandler Boosts EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target to $179.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $165.00 to $179.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.78% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on EOG. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $149.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $167.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.23.

EOG Resources stock opened at $143.45 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. EOG Resources has a 52-week low of $80.67 and a 52-week high of $150.88.

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $397,337.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 156,368 shares in the company, valued at $22,842,237.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $397,337.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 156,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,842,237.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $289,454.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,698.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 54.3% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 476.2% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 126.1% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

