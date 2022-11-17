Piper Sandler Lowers KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Price Target to $59.00

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler to $59.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised KKR & Co. Inc. to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Evercore ISI set a $65.00 price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $66.21.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of KKR traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.05. The stock had a trading volume of 28,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,631,033. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.77 and a 1 year high of $79.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.08 and its 200 day moving average is $50.21.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at KKR & Co. Inc.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is -98.41%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $81,075,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 572,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,070,191.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KKR & Co. Inc.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KKR. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 9,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.0% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 23,508 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.6% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 47,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.0% during the first quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. 52.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.