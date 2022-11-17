PLC Ultima Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.09 Million (PLCU)

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. One PLC Ultima coin can currently be bought for $1,091.85 or 0.06541086 BTC on major exchanges. PLC Ultima has a market cap of $697.29 million and $3.09 million worth of PLC Ultima was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PLC Ultima has traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PLC Ultima Profile

PLC Ultima launched on December 6th, 2021. PLC Ultima’s total supply is 1,111,760 coins and its circulating supply is 638,636 coins. The official website for PLC Ultima is plcultima.com. PLC Ultima’s official Twitter account is @plcu_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PLC Ultima Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PLC Ultima is an infrastructure project combining the innovation of the blockchain technology with the stability of dozens of time-tested business models.PLC Ultima aims to bridge the gap between traditional business and the crypto world. PLCU offers innovative business solutions which enable merchants from around the world to sell their products for cryptocurrencies, interacting with a global audience of crypto enthusiasts.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PLC Ultima directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PLC Ultima should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PLC Ultima using one of the exchanges listed above.

