POET Technologies (NASDAQ:POET) PT Lowered to $8.00

POET Technologies (NASDAQ:POET – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum to $8.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Craig Hallum’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 180.70% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of POET Technologies from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Get POET Technologies alerts:

POET Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:POET traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.85. 19,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,439. The stock has a market cap of $104.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 0.81. POET Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On POET Technologies

About POET Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of POET. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in POET Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of POET Technologies during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of POET Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of POET Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in POET Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $874,000. 2.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

POET Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, and Singapore. It offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques and packaging methods.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for POET Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POET Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.