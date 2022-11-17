Polygon Trading Down 17% Over Last 7 Days (MATIC)

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 17th. Over the last week, Polygon has traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar. One Polygon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.88 or 0.00005249 BTC on exchanges. Polygon has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion and approximately $448.00 million worth of Polygon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
About Polygon
Polygon’s launch date was March 26th, 2018. Polygon’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,734,317,475 coins. The official message board for Polygon is blog.polygon.technology. Polygon’s official website is polygon.technology. Polygon’s official Twitter account is @0xpolygon and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polygon is https://reddit.com/r/0xpolygon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Polygon
