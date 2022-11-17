PotCoin (POT) Trading Up 6.1% Over Last 7 Days

PotCoin (POT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. In the last week, PotCoin has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $453,991.54 and $288.87 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.59 or 0.00372467 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00034983 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00024509 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005905 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003649 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001112 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00017962 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,757,254 coins. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling PotCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

