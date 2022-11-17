Powerledger (POWR) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.99 Million

Powerledger (POWR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 16th. During the last week, Powerledger has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. One Powerledger token can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000814 BTC on exchanges. Powerledger has a market cap of $65.25 million and $4.99 million worth of Powerledger was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Powerledger Profile
Powerledger’s launch date was September 8th, 2017. Powerledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 485,339,140 tokens. The official website for Powerledger is powerledger.io. The Reddit community for Powerledger is https://reddit.com/r/powerledger. The official message board for Powerledger is medium.com/power-ledger. Powerledger’s official Twitter account is @powerledger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Powerledger Token Trading
