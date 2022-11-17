Premia Trading 12% Higher This Week (PREMIA)

Premia (PREMIA) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 17th. Over the last week, Premia has traded up 12% against the dollar. One Premia token can currently be purchased for $0.78 or 0.00004739 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Premia has a market capitalization of $101.66 million and $1.04 million worth of Premia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.45 or 0.00567025 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,867.68 or 0.29535417 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000078 BTC.

About Premia

Premia’s genesis date was February 2nd, 2021. Premia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Premia is premia.medium.com. Premia’s official Twitter account is @premiafinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Premia’s official website is premia.finance.

Buying and Selling Premia

According to CryptoCompare, “Premia is a collection of DeFi Smart Contracts on the Ethereum Blockchain. It delivers Financial Instruments as a Service to Users, in which the use of the Premia Token is incentivized through various methods. Premia Phase 1 will look to deliver functionality to underwrite financial contracts traditionally known as Physically Settled, American Style, Covered Call and Put Options.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Premia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Premia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Premia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

