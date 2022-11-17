Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Coverage Initiated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.68% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prestige Consumer Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.75.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Down 0.7 %
Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $58.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.73 and a 200 day moving average of $55.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.55. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a one year low of $48.51 and a one year high of $63.47.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prestige Consumer Healthcare
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Prestige Consumer Healthcare (PBH)
- Why Are Bears Still Going Short on AGNC Investment?
- Bulk Shippers See Earnings & Revenue Decline Amid Global Slowdown
- Use The Airbnb Stock Implosion to Your Advantage
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- International Game Technology is Well Worth the Gamble
Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.