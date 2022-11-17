Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Coverage Initiated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prestige Consumer Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.75.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Down 0.7 %

Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $58.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.73 and a 200 day moving average of $55.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.55. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a one year low of $48.51 and a one year high of $63.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PBH. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3,435.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 349.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 474.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. 99.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

