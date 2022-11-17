Prime Medicine (NYSEARCA:PRME) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Prime Medicine (NYSEARCA:PRME – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Prime Medicine in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Prime Medicine in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.
Prime Medicine Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA PRME opened at $18.22 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.55 and a 200-day moving average of $19.99. Prime Medicine has a fifty-two week low of $14.52 and a fifty-two week high of $21.73.
Prime Medicine Company Profile
Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address diseases by deploying gene editing technology. It offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.
