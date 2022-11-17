Prime Medicine (NYSEARCA:PRME) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Prime Medicine (NYSEARCA:PRME – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Prime Medicine in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Prime Medicine in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

Prime Medicine Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PRME opened at $18.22 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.55 and a 200-day moving average of $19.99. Prime Medicine has a fifty-two week low of $14.52 and a fifty-two week high of $21.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Prime Medicine Company Profile

In other Prime Medicine news, Director Thomas Cahill purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,305,679 shares in the company, valued at $90,196,543. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Prime Medicine news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at $195,878,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas Cahill acquired 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,800,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,305,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,196,543. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address diseases by deploying gene editing technology. It offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

