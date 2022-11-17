ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) Price Target Lowered to $22.00 at Piper Sandler

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on PRA. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of ProAssurance from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com cut ProAssurance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

ProAssurance stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.56. 643 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,887. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.50 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.76. ProAssurance has a 1-year low of $18.35 and a 1-year high of $27.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th. ProAssurance’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in ProAssurance by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 776,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,816,000 after purchasing an additional 19,483 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 28.7% during the first quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 20,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 4,639 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in ProAssurance by 6.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in ProAssurance by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 127,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProAssurance during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

