Procaps Group (NASDAQ:PROC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Procaps Group S.A. (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 954 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 12,447 shares.The stock last traded at $6.70 and had previously closed at $6.60.

Procaps Group Trading Up 1.5 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.74.

Procaps Group (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $112.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.90 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procaps Group

About Procaps Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Procaps Group by 15.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 101,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 13,908 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procaps Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Procaps Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Procaps Group SA develops, produces, and markets pharmaceutical solutions worldwide. The company formulates, manufactures, and markets branded prescription drugs in various therapeutic areas, including feminine care products, pain relief, skin care, digestive health, growth and development, cardiology, vision care, central nervous system, and respiratory.

