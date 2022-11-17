Procaps Group (NASDAQ:PROC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Procaps Group S.A. (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 954 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 12,447 shares.The stock last traded at $6.70 and had previously closed at $6.60.
Procaps Group Trading Up 1.5 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.74.
Procaps Group (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $112.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.90 million.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procaps Group
About Procaps Group
Procaps Group SA develops, produces, and markets pharmaceutical solutions worldwide. The company formulates, manufactures, and markets branded prescription drugs in various therapeutic areas, including feminine care products, pain relief, skin care, digestive health, growth and development, cardiology, vision care, central nervous system, and respiratory.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Procaps Group (PROC)
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Beware The Sell-Side
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
- NVIDIA’s Rally Picks Up Pace Into Year End
- Nothing Micro About Super Micro Computer’s Price & Earnings Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Procaps Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procaps Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.