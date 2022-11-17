Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Price Target Increased to $155.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

PG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Sunday, October 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $151.46.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.5 %

Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,031,139. The company has a market capitalization of $336.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.80. Procter & Gamble has a 12 month low of $122.18 and a 12 month high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a $0.9133 dividend. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 12,930 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.21, for a total transaction of $1,929,285.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,400,053.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 12,930 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.21, for a total transaction of $1,929,285.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,400,053.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $4,668,561.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,990 shares in the company, valued at $5,358,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,026 shares of company stock valued at $14,313,262 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procter & Gamble

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 388,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,358,000 after purchasing an additional 65,318 shares during the period. Essex LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 27,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. CCLA Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. 63.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

