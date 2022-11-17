Prom Price Hits $4.14 on Major Exchanges (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. Prom has a total market capitalization of $68.16 million and $1.81 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prom token can currently be bought for approximately $4.14 or 0.00024545 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Prom has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Prom

Prom is a token. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 tokens. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 16,450,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.03649634 USD and is down -5.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 32 active market(s) with $1,742,549.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

