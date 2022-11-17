Prom Price Tops $4.19 on Exchanges (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. Prom has a market cap of $68.88 million and approximately $1.73 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Prom has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar. One Prom token can now be purchased for approximately $4.19 or 0.00025048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,716.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00010808 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00005171 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00036955 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00043153 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005894 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00021734 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.50 or 0.00236281 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Prom Profile

Prom (PROM) is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official website is prom.io. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 16,450,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.03649634 USD and is down -5.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 32 active market(s) with $1,742,549.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

