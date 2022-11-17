ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF (NYSEARCA:DAT) Trading 3% Higher

ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF (NYSEARCA:DAT – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.07 and last traded at $22.99. 1,159 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 1,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.33.

ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF (NYSEARCA:DAT – Get Rating) by 4,426.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,338 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 5.55% of ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

