ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 108,141 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 6,179,333 shares.The stock last traded at $46.84 and had previously closed at $47.88.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 158.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 67,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

