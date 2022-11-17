ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Shares Gap Up to $15.60

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.60, but opened at $15.92. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 shares last traded at $16.11, with a volume of 284,850 shares trading hands.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPXU. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 2,083.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,990,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899,339 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,087,000. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,603,000. HM Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,267,000. Finally, Prentice Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,010,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Company Profile

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

