Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Stock Performance

PLX stock opened at $1.06 on Monday. Protalix BioTherapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $2.00. The firm has a market cap of $52.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.05 and its 200-day moving average is $1.09.

Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Protalix BioTherapeutics will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

About Protalix BioTherapeutics

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Brazil, Russia, Turkey, and internationally.

