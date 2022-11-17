Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Shares Sold by DCF Advisers LLC

DCF Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 10,644 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC owned about 0.14% of Prothena worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prothena by 61.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Prothena in the first quarter worth approximately $141,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prothena by 50.0% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prothena in the first quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Prothena by 11.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. 93.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prothena Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTA traded down $2.19 on Thursday, hitting $56.39. 7,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,845. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -17.17 and a beta of 0.48. Prothena Co. plc has a 1-year low of $21.06 and a 1-year high of $65.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.07 and its 200 day moving average is $36.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at Prothena

PRTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised Prothena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Prothena from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prothena in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Prothena from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Prothena from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prothena presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.40.

In related news, CFO Tran Nguyen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $301,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,544. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Prothena news, CFO Tran Nguyen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $301,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,544. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shane Cooke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total value of $279,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,631 shares of company stock valued at $9,012,364 in the last three months. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prothena Profile

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; PRX004 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Transthyretin amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

