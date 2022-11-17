Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Shares Gap Up to $58.58

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $58.58, but opened at $60.04. Prothena shares last traded at $58.13, with a volume of 908 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PRTA. Bank of America raised Prothena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Prothena in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Prothena from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Prothena from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Prothena from $50.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.40.

Prothena Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -17.33 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prothena

In other Prothena news, CEO Gene G. Kinney sold 2,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $87,094.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,793 shares in the company, valued at $409,631.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Gene G. Kinney sold 2,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $87,094.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,631.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Lars Ekman sold 31,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $1,522,817.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243 shares in the company, valued at $11,685.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 174,631 shares of company stock worth $9,012,364 in the last three months. 31.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Prothena by 3.0% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Prothena by 1.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Prothena in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Prothena by 61.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Prothena by 11.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

About Prothena

(Get Rating)

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; PRX004 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Transthyretin amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

Further Reading

