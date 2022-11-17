Provident Investment Management Inc. Acquires 422,341 Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Provident Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,478,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 422,341 shares during the period. CarGurus comprises approximately 3.7% of Provident Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Provident Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.25% of CarGurus worth $31,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in CarGurus during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CarGurus during the first quarter valued at $117,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CarGurus by 45.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in CarGurus during the second quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CarGurus during the first quarter valued at $141,000. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
CarGurus Trading Down 2.6 %
CarGurus stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.60. The stock had a trading volume of 70,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,814,727. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.63. CarGurus, Inc. has a one year low of $9.14 and a one year high of $50.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.78 and its 200 day moving average is $20.31.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CarGurus Profile
CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.
