Provident Investment Management Inc. Has $45.67 Million Stake in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Provident Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 336,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Concentrix makes up about 5.4% of Provident Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Provident Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $45,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNXC. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Concentrix by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Concentrix by 11.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in Concentrix by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Concentrix by 2.3% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Concentrix by 7.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Price Performance

Shares of CNXC traded down $2.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $119.24. The company had a trading volume of 294 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,359. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.12. Concentrix Co. has a 1-year low of $108.57 and a 1-year high of $208.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.69.

Concentrix Increases Dividend

Concentrix ( NASDAQ:CNXC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.05. Concentrix had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Concentrix Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This is an increase from Concentrix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.64, for a total transaction of $1,216,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,271.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 2,213 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.63, for a total transaction of $264,741.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,028,911.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.64, for a total transaction of $1,216,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,271.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,644 shares of company stock worth $2,667,540 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Concentrix from $183.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

