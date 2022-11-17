Provident Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Provident Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Provident Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 182.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,323,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,562,676,000 after acquiring an additional 29,304,353 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,022,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,167,039,000 after buying an additional 5,158,468 shares during the last quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2,296.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,158,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942,934 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 99,605.0% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,802,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,797,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,766,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,804 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $2.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $395.03. 95,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,456,688. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $482.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $380.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $393.75.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

