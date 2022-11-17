Provident Investment Management Inc. Sells 400 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Provident Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Essex Property Trust accounts for 0.3% of Provident Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Provident Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $2,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 434.6% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ESS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $299.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Raymond James reissued an “upgrade” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $219.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $297.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.11.

Essex Property Trust Price Performance

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:ESS traded down $3.21 on Thursday, hitting $206.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,473. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $262.67. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $205.83 and a 1 year high of $363.36. The company has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 38.05, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 159.42%.

Essex Property Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.