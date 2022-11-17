Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Price Target Raised to $105.00

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Prudential Financial from $101.00 to $91.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. TheStreet cut Prudential Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $103.46.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of PRU traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,201,346. Prudential Financial has a 1-year low of $85.46 and a 1-year high of $124.22. The stock has a market cap of $39.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.64 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prudential Financial

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 666.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors grew its position in Prudential Financial by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 10,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

