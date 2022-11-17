Pulse Seismic (TSE:PSD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.80

Pulse Seismic Inc. (TSE:PSD – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.80 and last traded at C$1.79, with a volume of 30191 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.81.

Pulse Seismic Stock Down 3.0 %

The company has a market cap of C$103.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.03. The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Pulse Seismic Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 11th. Pulse Seismic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.00%.

Pulse Seismic Company Profile

Pulse Seismic Inc acquires, markets, and licenses two-dimensional (2D) and three-dimensional (3D) seismic data for the energy sector in Western Canada. Its data library covers principal areas in Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. The company's seismic data is used by oil and natural gas exploration and development companies.

