Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Signature Bank Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Signature Bank in a report released on Tuesday, November 15th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $5.61 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $5.65. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Signature Bank’s current full-year earnings is $21.51 per share.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $256.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $425.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Signature Bank to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $248.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Signature Bank presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.50.

Signature Bank Trading Down 6.7 %

SBNY stock opened at $138.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $129.96 and a 52-week high of $374.76. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.67.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.44 by $0.13. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 41.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.88 EPS.

Signature Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.94%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 236.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. JCSD Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 152.5% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 98.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Signature Bank

(Get Rating)

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.